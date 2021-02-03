Advertisement

Ford designs clear N95 masks to help deaf or hard of hearing

Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ford Motor Company is hoping to have a clear N95 mask available this year.

The mask has received patent-pending approval, and the company expects to meet the N95 standards to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Ford announced the transparent, reusable masks will allow people that are deaf or hard of hearing to better communicate by being able to read lips. This would also improve communication in other fields, such as teaching, where human expression allows them to better do their jobs.

“One of the things that’s missing during the pandemic is the power of a smile. This clear respirator promises to improve interactions between neighbors, at the store and for those who have hearing impairments,” Ford vice president Jim Baumbick said.

As testing for the mask continues, Ford hopes to have the masks available sometime this spring.

Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to certify to N95 standards of virus elimination. The transparent, low-cost, reusable respirators enable a full range of human expression, allowing people to better communicate with each other and aiding those with hearing impairments to help read lips that are today blocked by conventional cloth and filtered masks. (Ford Motor Company)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings