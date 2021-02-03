Greyhound relocates to Grand Valley Transit bus station

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Greyhound buses has moved its terminal in Grand Junction. The bus service will now operate out of the Grand Valley Transit station on 6th Street.

Greyhound was previously located at the nearby 5th Street bus station. The change has already created some confusion for some Greyhound passengers.

“I was able to walk here, but I wasn’t able to call anybody to confirm anything at this new station,” says Kevaughn Smith, a Greyhound passenger. Smith missed his scheduled bus to Los Angeles, partially due to a lack of signage at the new Greyhound station. “I hope for other people coming to Grand Junction, going in and out using Greyhound, they will have better resources and somebody to talk to in the near future.”

The move was made official on Monday, February 1st. Greyhound customers will now have easier access to local transportation around the area, with Grand Valley Transit operating out of the same terminal.

For the time being, Greyhound customers can not buy tickets on-site. All passengers must purchase their tickets online.

