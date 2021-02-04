3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.