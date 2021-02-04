Backcountry skiing safety tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The pandemic inspired many people to take up new hobbies and this winter one of the biggest has been backcountry skiing.

The average person can only survive 20 minutes being stuck in an avalanche, but the reality is that while we do have a Search and Rescue team available in Mesa County, it takes hours before they’re able to respond to a call for help.

Earlier this week 3 backcountry skiers lost their lives in an avalanche. Mesa County Skippers says that the tragic incident could have been avoided if they followed the avalanche rating which currently is considerable in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison National Forest.

Knowing your routes and having the right equipment to self-rescue is key to making sure your safe when hitting the slopes.

”If one person in the group says I don’t feel comfortable going in there that’s probably a sign that the rest of the group should probably not be going in there either because if one person has a bad feeling you don’t know what you’re being saved from. And, it’s best to just move on. There’s other places to go have fun and be safe as well,” says MCSR Skipper, Jenny Beiermann.

There are 2,000 reported avalanches per season in Colorado, however many more do happen and go unreported.

“If the avalanche rating is considerable which it is right now in Grand Mesa that does not mean it might slide or it might not that means you are going to trigger avalanches in certain situations. So I think this year more than I’ve ever seen you need to stay out and away from any hazard that you find out there,” says MCSR Skipper, Ryan Cranston.

Mesa County Search and Rescue says one person caught in an avalanche is an accident, but more than one is a tragedy that could be prevented.

