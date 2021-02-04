Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB...
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.(Ben & Jerry's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings