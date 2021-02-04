Advertisement

Centennial Middle School temporarily closes due to asbestos-containing material

(Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After the discovery of asbestos-containing material was found in the Olathe Middle School last week, it was then found at another school campus in the Montrose School District on Monday.

The district conducted a facilities assessment of Centennial Middle School (CtMS) using a subcontracted environmental engineer.

Initial samples taken from the CtMS South Building campus indicate the presence of asbestos-containing material and a thorough campus-wide investigation is now ongoing according to the district.

As a precaution, Centennial Middle School transitioned to remote instruction this week.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

The measure proposes development of a completely new Grand Junction High School building
District 51 considering bond measure proposal for new Grand Junction High School
The county has administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses so far
Questions remain about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital