Advertisement

Colin Wilhelm announces he will run for Congress

Colin Wilhelm
Colin Wilhelm(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colin Wilhelm, a criminal defense attorney from Glenwood Springs, has officially announced that he will be running for congress as a Democrat.

Wilhelm previously ran for House District 57 and lost. He is now going to run for Congress and said that he wants to help our area struggling with COVID-19 and the economic and mental health impacts from that. Wilhelm said that he wants to fight to keep the jobs here that we already have, and also bring new jobs.

Wilhelm decided to run for congress after Lauren Boebert won the election this year. “I never really thought about Congress until I saw our new Congressional Representative who is down there, and what she is doing. Then discussing this with my wife after the last election, we both decided this was something I needed to do, and this was a step that needed to be taken now to protect our country and our democracy,” said Wilhelm.

We did reach out to Lauren Boebert’s team for a comment and they have not gotten back to us.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

The measure proposes development of a completely new Grand Junction High School building
District 51 considering bond measure proposal for new Grand Junction High School
The county has administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses so far
Questions remain about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital