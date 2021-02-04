Advertisement

GJPD searcing for gas station robbery suspect

(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery took place Wednesday night at the Alta gas station on 2525 Broadway.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, the suspect left out the back door and headed towards the Colorado River.

The GJPD later arrived on scene with search dogs.

At this time, the GJPD says that no suspect has been found.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the GJPD.

