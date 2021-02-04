Advertisement

Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank

Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a lifetime.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local Coloradan Peter Arlein will be featured on Shark Tank tomorrow night where he jumps head first into the tank to educate others on how they can be better to the environment using wax.

The Carbondale business owner launched mountainFLOW eco-wax back in 2016. His goal was to educate others on the environmental impacts ski gear can have.

Shortly after launching he discovered plant based wax was a rare commodity in the skiing industry. It took him 2 years, but he finally was able to release a plant based wax product.

“These five really famous and intimidating people sitting in front of you, but as soon as I started my pitch and started talking about the brand I became much more comfortable. You know this is something I live and breathe so it’s really easy for me to talk about it,” says Arlein.

Arlein’s products can be purchased online or in retail locations throughout Colorado.

He recently launched products for bikes due to the increase in popularity for the activity due to the pandemic.

