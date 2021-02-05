Advertisement

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Standoff is over, authorities said
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities said.(Source: WXII/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hourslong standoff Friday.

The officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle.

He said the man retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived.

Truitt said the standoff ended in the late morning but didn’t immediately offer a further explanation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings