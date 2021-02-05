Advertisement

Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145

(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 200-ton rock that fell onto Highway 145 between Rico and Dolores has caused traffic delays near the small community of Stoner, and crews have spent Friday trying to break the rock apart.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that the rock is too big to be moved with heavy equipment, so crews are resorting to drilling holes in the rock. The holes being drilled will be filled with an explosive in order to blast the rock into rubble so it can be hauled away and removed from the highway.

Every effort is being made to complete the work by the end of the day according to CDOT. However, if the blasting cannot be completed before nightfall, temporary light signals will be set in place to direct traffic through the night. Work would resume at daylight on Saturday.

Travelers are strongly urged to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. Motorists should allow for extra travel time. Traffic delays may be possible through the weekend.

