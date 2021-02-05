Advertisement

States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

(CDPHE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado will use an updated COVID-19 dial which allows counties to move between public health restriction levels more swiftly.

The amended dial which dictates county-wide restrictions on businesses and gatherings based on new cases and hospitalizations will go into effect at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The dial will use seven-day metrics instead of 14-day metrics and account for virus spread, percent positivity and hospitalizations. Some of the color-based indicators will have different capacity levels. For instance, “yellow” which previously meant businesses would limit capacity to 100 people, can now have up to 50% or 150 people depending on the indoor space.

