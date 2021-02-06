District 51 considering bond measure proposal for new Grand Junction High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District 51 school board has re-introduced discussions about building a new Grand Junction High School.

The high school has been at its current location since 1956, and is one of the oldest school buildings in Mesa County. The board has consulted with several prominent community members about the project, including St. Mary’s Vice President of Business Development Dan Prinster and Colorado Mesa University president Tim Foster.

“It has structural issues that can’t be repaired,” Prinster says. “When the original building was built they didn’t put the foundation in place that we do now. The design concepts weren’t as advanced as they are now. And frankly, education has changed, so the building needs to be replaced.”

The new Grand Junction High School would be built on what is currently the school’s athletic fields. The new building would be financed in part by a bond, and if approved, Grand Junction residents could see their property tax increase by up to $10 per month.

The school board has discussed placing this measure on ballots in November 2021.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.