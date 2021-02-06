Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three missing bodies were found under 20ft of avalanche debris.
Three missing skiers found dead after being buried in avalanche in Colorado
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Carbondale takes his wax business to Shark Tank to see if he can secure the business deal of a...
Local Coloradan takes company to Shark Tank
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings