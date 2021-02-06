Questions remain about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - So far, Mesa County has administered more than 10,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. However, some people who are already eligible for the vaccine have struggled to get signed up.

After weeks of trying to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, Martha Scott of Grand Junction finally received her first dose this morning.

“Once I got here, it was very smooth –– everyone was courteous, it was competent and efficient,” Scott said. “This part of the vaccination is wonderful. I don’t think I’m alone in being frustrated in trying to get a shot. I just wish that more people were able to get the information and be able to be here.”

A registration link can be found on the Mesa County Public Health website, or by emailing healthinfo@mesacounty.us. The health department also has a phone number specifically designed to answer vaccine-related questions.

“As a public health department, we are elated to be able to provide this service to our community,” says Diane Banta, a Registered Nurse at Mesa County Public Health. “The 970-248-6900 telephone number goes to the Mesa County help line, and with option 7 on that phone, they will be able to leave a message that is directly related to registering for a vaccine or answering questions about that registration process.”

After receiving the vaccine, patients must wait in a room for 15 minutes, just to make sure they do not have an adverse reaction to the shot. They are also given a card specifying the date and time of the patient’s second dose.

Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine in Phases 1-A and 1-B, will remain eligible for the shot throughout all future phases.

