TSA implements executive for face masks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - President Biden issued an executive order earlier this week requiring masks on all public transportation. The order which has already gone into effect impacts people riding taxis, planes, trains, buses, boats, subways, and ride-shares.

Non-essential travel has been a concern since the start of the pandemic, but as air traffic picks back up enforcing mask mandates has been a priority for airlines to increase passenger confidence.

The new executive order from President Biden was implemented at all airports nationwide by TSA on February 2nd.

For those who choose not to comply TSA has set up civil penalty fines ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

“It is fairly consistent with the mask order we’ve already had and so the impact hasn’t been fairly significant at this point. It just elevates the importance of wearing a mask at the airport because it’s no longer just an airport policy it’s a federal mandate,” says Execute Director of Grand Junction Regional Airport, Angel Padalecki.

Exceptions will be made by airlines for those who have medical conditions. Those passengers will be required to submit a doctor’s note within 72 hours from boarding to the airline’s special assistance team and have a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days of departure.

