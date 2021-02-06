Advertisement

TSA implements executive for face masks

The new federal mask mandate isn't making much changes at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The new federal mask mandate isn't making much changes at Grand Junction Regional Airport.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - President Biden issued an executive order earlier this week requiring masks on all public transportation. The order which has already gone into effect impacts people riding taxis, planes, trains, buses, boats, subways, and ride-shares.

Non-essential travel has been a concern since the start of the pandemic, but as air traffic picks back up enforcing mask mandates has been a priority for airlines to increase passenger confidence.

The new executive order from President Biden was implemented at all airports nationwide by TSA on February 2nd.

For those who choose not to comply TSA has set up civil penalty fines ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

“It is fairly consistent with the mask order we’ve already had and so the impact hasn’t been fairly significant at this point. It just elevates the importance of wearing a mask at the airport because it’s no longer just an airport policy it’s a federal mandate,” says Execute Director of Grand Junction Regional Airport, Angel Padalecki.

Exceptions will be made by airlines for those who have medical conditions. Those passengers will be required to submit a doctor’s note within 72 hours from boarding to the airline’s special assistance team and have a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days of departure.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Facing personal finance issues, many Americans are at risk for getting behind on auto loans....
Repossessed: Pandemic-related moratoriums for car repos expire
The county has administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses so far
Questions remain about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

Ouray
Grand Junction Police respond to reports of an assault
KKCO News at 5:00 - VOD - clipped version
KKCO News at 5:00 - VOD - clipped version
Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship
Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship
Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need
Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need
The food drive is run almost entirely by student volunteers.
Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need