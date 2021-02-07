Advertisement

8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. recently got a warm welcome home after fighting for his life in the ICU.

He had been in Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital fighting against a rare illness associated with COVID-19 called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.

His father Anthony Rodriguez said the entire family had COVID-19 in early December, but that they had mild symptoms and recovered.

But about five weeks later, his son suddenly came down with a fever.

“He started having bloodshot eyes, cracked lips, a little bit of vomiting,” Rodriguez said.

After about a week when they thought Anthony was getting better, Rodriguez’s wife happened to come across the symptoms of MIS-C.

“She read about MIS-C. We had this bad feeling – even though he was getting better – we had this bad feeling and rushed him to the hospital,” Rodriguez said. “They did tell us he was suffering from septic shock and he was having heart failure.”

His parents said Anthony has no underlying conditions.

He went through days of different treatments at the hospital until one finally worked.

Doctors say even the symptoms can vary in this rare inflammatory condition.

North Hollywood pediatrician Dr. Joel Warsh, who wasn’t involved in treating Anthony, said parents have called him very worried about what to look for.

“We’re seeing fever that lasts for several days. Vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, skin rashes, feeling tired, fast heartbeat, red eyes, swelling,” Warsh said.

He said it’s still unclear why some kids get the illness and others don’t.

Rodriguez said he believes sharing his story could help save a child suffering from MIS-C.

Anthony is expected to make a full recovery. There have been about 40 reported cases of MIS-C at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

