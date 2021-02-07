Advertisement

Grand Junction Police respond to reports of an assault

Ouray
Ouray(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On Saturday afternoon, just before 2pm, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Ouray.

There was reports of an assault, and two adult males were involved in a physical altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with extensive injuries.

The suspect was detained at the residence and transported to the police department for an interview. It is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge boulder on roadway causing delays on Highway 145
Facing personal finance issues, many Americans are at risk for getting behind on auto loans....
Repossessed: Pandemic-related moratoriums for car repos expire
The county has administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses so far
Questions remain about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County
Picture taken from the scene of the crash
Two vehicle crash sends two to hospital
States makes changes to COVID-19 dial

Latest News

KKCO News at 5:00 - VOD - clipped version
KKCO News at 5:00 - VOD - clipped version
Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship
Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship
Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need
Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need
The food drive is run almost entirely by student volunteers.
Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Wagon continues feeding community members in need