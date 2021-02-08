Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouray
Grand Junction Police respond to reports of an assault
Spin City is closing on Saturday, February 20th
Spin City closing on February 20th
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Kalea Potter will now attend Colorado University Boulder on a full scholarship
Palisade student awarded Chick Evans Scholarship
The county has administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses so far
Questions remain about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mesa County

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Schumer: Impeachment trial will be fair, honest
Schumer: Impeachment trial will be fair, honest
Shelby retiring
Shelby retiring
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief
Impeachment trial amid COVID-19 relief