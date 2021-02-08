Lifelong GJ resident running for City Council District E

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A lifelong resident of Grand Junction has announced he’s running for City Council District E.

Jody Green says he wants to focus on smarter government, cultivating a more friendly business environment, and public safety. Green says he’s been on the Board for Public Land Access Association and has been a contractor most of his life. Now, he wants to serve the people of Grand Junction.

‘I’ve also at one point been homeless and so I know what it’s like to be homeless, where I went to habitat and they gave me a hand up, and that hand up helped me and so now I want to give others a hand up instead of a handout,” says Green.

Green also says he believes in backing local law enforcement, and that supporting order and protecting infrastructure is important.

