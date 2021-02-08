Multiple agencies fighting brush fire off 10 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lower Valley Fire Protection District, the Grand Junction Fire Department, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are fighting a brush fire that started around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is burning off of 10 Road near Q 3/4 Road. The exact size of the fire is yet to be determined, but our crew on scene says that the fire appears to be larger than five acres.

No structures have been damaged in the fire, but crews are actively providing structure protection in the area.

Sheriff deputies have shut down 10 Road near Q Road.

Crews are battling windy conditions, which will continue until sundown.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.