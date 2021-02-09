Delta County Public Health warns of false calls regarding COVID-19 vaccination cancelations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department took to social media on Tuesday to warn residents of phone calls saying that their COVID-19 vaccination appointment has been canceled.

In the post, the health department says, “Delta County Health Department is NOT making any calls to cancel appointments. Should we need to make an adjustment to your appointment, it will come directly from someone at the Health Department, and a County phone number.”

The health department says the calls have caused much confusion, especially among those who have yet to register for an appointment.

