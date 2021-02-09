Marillac Health partners with American Dental Association for Give Kids a Smile

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Marillac Health will host its annual Give Kids a Smile event this Thursday.

Marillac has partnered with the American Dental Association for almost two decades, since the program’s inception in 2003. Give Kids a Smile helps provide dental visits for children without health insurance.

More than 400,000 children benefit from the program every year.

“We’re taking care of kids from ages 1 to 20 that are uninsured, and have no other source of insurance benefits or Medicaid,” says Kristy Schmidt, Chief Development Officer for Marillac Health.

Marillac Health is located at 2333 North 6th Street. There are only a few appointments remaining for Thursday’s event. Anyone interested should call (970)-200-1600 to schedule a dental appointment for Give Kids a Smile Day at Marillac.

February is Dental Health Awareness Month for children.

