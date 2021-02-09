Montrose County School District gives teachers rapid COVID-19 tests

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Montrose County School District is giving teachers the option to test themselves for COVID-19 at home, on a regular basis.

The school district is encouraging the staff that want to participate to take the tests every five days. Each person is given six tests because right now, they only have a two-month supply.

The test takes around 15 minutes to complete and are mailed directly to the staff at home.

The school district is optimistic that the tests will be the next step in allowing them to stay open for good.

Some teachers are excited because they feel they are able to get their old life back. “I haven’t seen my parents in a long time. Having this test, I am starting to see, maybe I can see my parents here in a couple of weeks. I am starting to see the light,” said 8th grade science teacher, Sergina Boch.

The school district also said that in some limited circumstances asymptomatic carriers reported to school not knowing they were positive. The schools are hoping this will stop the spread from asymptomatic carriers.

