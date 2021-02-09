Advertisement

Vaccine rollout Phase 1B.2 begins across Colorado

By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Phase 1B.2 of Colorado’s vaccine rollout began on Monday. The new phase includes school staff and people over the age of 65.

With teachers and staff now eligible for the vaccine in Colorado, school district 51 is first prioritizing anyone who has a high risk job. That includes most high school staff, with some people in the district receiving their first dose on Monday.

A Fruita Monument High School paraprofessional was one of the first people vaccinated as part of phase 1B.2. Jessica Ferro received her vaccine at St. Mary’s Medical Center this morning just after 9 a.m.

“I’m really excited about it,” Ferro says. “Our program centers around kids learning vocational skills, trade skills. It’s really hard to implement social distancing and still do those projects and fun group activities that we did in the past.”

Ferro’s vaccination process went smoothly, taking about 20 minutes from the time she walked in. Ferro says she no side effects could barely feel the shot.

Colorado is currently receiving about 90,000 vaccine doses a week. They expect that number to increase dramatically as the new phase continues.

“We’re actually trying to plan more for up to 300-400,000 doses a week,” says Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “If it does happen, then of course we’ll be moving even faster to get everybody vaccinated.”

Around 540,000 vaccine doses have been administered across the state, as of Monday. CDPHE hopes that everyone age 70 and over will be fully vaccinated by the end of February.

