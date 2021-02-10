Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sydney’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Sydney is approximately 3.5-years-old. She is a spayed female, possibly a pit-x.

She came to the Roice-Hurst shelter with three of her family members. She seems to do well with other dogs but would need to be in a home without cats. Once she warms up to you, she is extremely fun and playful. Sydney is very fast, so she would do well with someone that enjoys taking her for long walks or runs.

She is available for adoption through the shelter.

