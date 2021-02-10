Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Sydney’

By Erin Crooks
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Sydney is approximately 3.5-years-old. She is a spayed female, possibly a pit-x.

She came to the Roice-Hurst shelter with three of her family members. She seems to do well with other dogs but would need to be in a home without cats. Once she warms up to you, she is extremely fun and playful. Sydney is very fast, so she would do well with someone that enjoys taking her for long walks or runs.

She is available for adoption through the shelter.

