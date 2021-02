GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Fruita 8/9 put messages on Mesa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars on Tuesday, all in an effort to spread kindness.

The students were part of the Grand Valley Kindness is Contagious campaign, and the sheriff’s office says they are happy to partner with the group.

Below are some pictures from the event on Tuesday!

(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

