St. Mary’s donates $3 million to CMU to build new health sciences center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center announced on Wednesday that it is investing $3 million to Colorado Mesa University (CMU) to build a new Health Sciences Center, which marks the largest donation ever received by CMU.

Bryan Johnson, president of the hospital, says this investment is an opportunity to help train and support the healthcare force in our area.

“This is a testament to the decades-long partnership and history of collaboration between our two organizations,” states Johnson. “This is an investment to train, support, and employ an exemplary healthcare workforce in Western Colorado, in addition to helping meet the needs of our growing region.”

The new Health Sciences Center will be home to CMU’s new degree programs in occupational therapy, physician assistant, and physical therapy, according to a press release from the hospital.

The new center will be named the St. Mary’s SCL Health Medical Education Center, and the building is scheduled to be completed by the fall.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.