Lockdown lifted at Summit School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Summit School has returned back to normal operation after they went into a lockdown for half an hour on Wednesday.

D51 sent an alert at 2 p.m. saying the school was going into a lockdown, with all exterior interior doors being locked. At 2:30, the district said the school was returning back to normal operations.

It is unclear what forced the school into lockdown, but the district says it was due to a student behavior issue.

We have reached out to police about the incident and are awaiting a response.

