Lockdown lifted at Summit School
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Summit School has returned back to normal operation after they went into a lockdown for half an hour on Wednesday.
D51 sent an alert at 2 p.m. saying the school was going into a lockdown, with all exterior interior doors being locked. At 2:30, the district said the school was returning back to normal operations.
It is unclear what forced the school into lockdown, but the district says it was due to a student behavior issue.
We have reached out to police about the incident and are awaiting a response.
