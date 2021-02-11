Advertisement

Illegal narcotics and thousands of dollars of cash seized in Delta County

(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roughly $30,000 of cash and illegal narcotics are now off the street thanks to the work done by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the seizure of the cash and drugs came as a result of a report of a suspicious vehicle Wednesday morning. The vehicle was searched by deputies along with K9 Teg, who conducted an air sniff around the vehicle and then indicated to the odor of illegal narcotics inside.

The search of the vehicle led to the location of 20 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin, small digital scales, a firearm, and $29,926 of cash.

The adult male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

On social media, the sheriff’s office posted, “We would like to say job well done to all the deputies and K9 Teg on their hard work in getting illegal drugs off the street of Delta County!”

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Lockdown lifted at Summit School
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
Site of the new building on CMU's campus
St. Mary’s donates $3 million to CMU to build new health sciences center

Latest News

Submissions for Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive’s car giveaway due March 6
Car giveaway
Car Giveaway
Morgan Wallen’s songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off...
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
CMU Health Sciences Building
CMU Health Sciences Building