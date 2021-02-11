Illegal narcotics and thousands of dollars of cash seized in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roughly $30,000 of cash and illegal narcotics are now off the street thanks to the work done by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the seizure of the cash and drugs came as a result of a report of a suspicious vehicle Wednesday morning. The vehicle was searched by deputies along with K9 Teg, who conducted an air sniff around the vehicle and then indicated to the odor of illegal narcotics inside.

The search of the vehicle led to the location of 20 grams of meth, 1 gram of heroin, small digital scales, a firearm, and $29,926 of cash.

The adult male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.

On social media, the sheriff’s office posted, “We would like to say job well done to all the deputies and K9 Teg on their hard work in getting illegal drugs off the street of Delta County!”

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

