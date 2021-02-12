Grand Junction man killed in head-on crash in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say drivers from Colorado and Nevada were killed in a head-on crash on I-15 in rural southern Nevada on Feb 4.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Rayanne May Walters of Logandale, Nevada, was driving a wrong-way pickup that collided with a van driven by 30-year-old Dylan Jeffrey Hazelhurst, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.