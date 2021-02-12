Advertisement

Grand Junction man killed in head-on crash in Nevada

(AP)
By Associated Press
Feb. 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say drivers from Colorado and Nevada were killed in a head-on crash on I-15 in rural southern Nevada on Feb 4.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Rayanne May Walters of Logandale, Nevada, was driving a wrong-way pickup that collided with a van driven by 30-year-old Dylan Jeffrey Hazelhurst, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

