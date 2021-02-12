Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

Coming to Sotheby's this President’s Day Weekend! President Barack #Obama Player Exclusive Nike Hyperdunk—one of two pairs in existence —for immediate purchase this Friday at 4:44 PM EST, in celebration of America’s 44th President. #Sneakers #PresidentsDay https://t.co/s92RVU9L1m — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) February 8, 2021

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

