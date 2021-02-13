Storms expected all weekend across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s going to be a stormy weekend on the Western Slope. Four different storm systems could reach the area, lasting into Monday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has already begun preparing for the weekend weather.

“There’s a lot of weather coming in, so CDOT maintenance crews are out now getting ready,” says Elise Thatcher, CDOT’s Northwest Colorado Communications Manager. “In some areas we are pre-treating the roads, and we will have folks out during and after the storms.”

The worst storm this weekend is expected to arrive on Saturday night, and it will likely bring snow into the valley. The department of transportation is warning people to avoid driving in areas that ice over easily, particularly on Saturday night.

More travel than normal is expected this holiday weekend, with Valentine’s Day on Sunday and schools closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday. The best time to travel this weekend is likely Saturday morning, before any snow accumulates or roads become icy.

CDOT will monitor road closures throughout the weekend. There are already plans in place to close a portion of Highway 65 over the Grand Mesa.

“We’re anticipating the closure will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, going into Sunday morning,” Thatcher says. “Certainly check weather and road conditions before you go out. If it looks like the weather is too hazardous for what you’re used to, please do not get on the road.”

