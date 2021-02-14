Economic impacts of Valentine’s Day in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With Valentine’s Day coming up on Sunday, local candy and flower shops have seen a dramatic increase in sales. This year, however, most people are shopping online.

Some of the most common Valentine’s Day gifts include chocolates, candy, and of course, flowers. Country Elegance Florist in Grand Junction has been offering online sales for years. This Valentine’s, the flower shop is seeing more online ordering than ever before.

“Life is busy and you’ve always got your phone so we’ve always tried to keep it very user-friendly, very convenient so that you can just order from wherever you are,” says Christina Ongel, Social Media Manager for Country Elegance Florist.

The Enstrom Candies location in Grand Junction has also seen a huge increase in mobile orders throughout the holiday season. While they acknowledge that the pandemic has impacted how people shop, Enstrom employees believe this change in consumer behavior could be permanent.

“Retail has been kind of a downturn, but our mail order company has kind of taken over,” says Jim Simons, Owner and Vice President of Sales at Enstrom Candies. “Everybody’s not able to see their loved ones during the holidays, so they’re spending all their time and money to send them gifts.”

According to Hallmark, 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged every year around the holiday.

