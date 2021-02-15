Advertisement

Icy roads result in Riverside Parkway accident

The Grand Junction PD responded to an accident on Riverside Parkway on Sunday morning
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A sedan was involved in a one car accident on Riverside Parkway early Sunday morning. The Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to Hale Avenue and Riverside Parkway just before 3 a.m.

An adult female driver lost control of her car due to icy road conditions. The vehicle hit a utility pole and also collided with a power transformer box.

There were no passengers in the car, and the area was cleared up by 5 a.m.

