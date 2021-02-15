Inaugural flight takes off from Grand Junction to Orange County, Cali.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Western Colorado now has a new option when traveling to southern California.

Allegiant Air’s inaugural flight to John Wayne Airport in Orange County went wheels up on Friday from Grand Junction Regional Airport. The new route will operate twice a week.

“I’m excited I was really looking forward to this flight because I haven’t seen my family due to COVID and I really want to see them so I looked online. Allegiant has flights going into LAX but weren’t available so this one popped up and it was the best so I just clicked on it and got my flight,” stated Brian Guzman.

Allegiant Airlines is new to Orange County. The Grand Junction flight is one of the first to go there. The L.A. Basin is considered one of the strongest markets for Grand Junction Regional Airport.

