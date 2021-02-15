Advertisement

Two men found dead in avalanches over the weekend, bringing the year’s death toll to 10

(Stephanie Carlson/Blaine County)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER PLUME, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been found dead after separate avalanches in Colorado on Sunday.

The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office says one man died while skiing alone in a popular area for backcountry skiing near the Mount Trelease area west of Denver. Members of the Alpine Rescue Team found the man’s body in the avalanche debris field.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says a second man died when an unrelated avalanche buried him while snowmobiling in the Corona Pass area near the Town of Winter Park.

Ten people have now been killed by avalanches in Colorado this winter. Experts say the snowpack is exceptionally weak this year.

