Advertisement

Gov. Polis to deliver State of the State address on Wednesday

Gov. Jared Polis during a Feb. 9, 2021 news conference.
Gov. Jared Polis during a Feb. 9, 2021 news conference.(KKTV)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER- (KKCO) - Governor Polis will deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday to the Colorado legislature, discussing the future of the state.

The address will start at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on our Facebook pages.

Polis took to Facebook to ask what Coloradans would like to hear in his speech tomorrow. His post can be seen below.

Tomorrow, I'll be delivering my annual State of the State address to the Colorado legislature. I hope you will join me...

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction PD responded to an accident on Riverside Parkway on Sunday morning
Icy roads result in Riverside Parkway accident
Allegiant Flight
Inaugural flight takes off from Grand Junction to Orange County, Cali.
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
Two men found dead in avalanches over the weekend, bringing the year’s death toll to 10

Latest News

US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn
Colorado’s U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announces resignation from office
Carter
Five-year-old coming up on one year anniversay of getting a new heart
Carter
Five-year-old coming up on one year anniversary of getting a new heart