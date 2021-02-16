Advertisement

Mesa Mall hosts annual Kidx Bestie Bash

Mesa Mall hosts the event every year around Valentine's Day
Mesa Mall hosts the event every year around Valentine's Day(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Mall hosted an arts and crafts day for kids on Monday afternoon.

The Kidx Bestie Bash is organized every year around Valentine’s Day. Families and kids work on an arts and crafts project, which they can take home with them.

This year’s event had specific time slots for each family, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s a celebration that we do annually to celebrate the connections that especially kids have in our community,” says Caitlyn Love, the mall’s Marketing Director. “To be able to do that in a safe and fun way is our utmost priority.”

Some partners of the event included A&W, the Girl Scouts, and Maurice’s inside Mesa Mall, which gave away coupons to parents who attended.

The event was especially well-attended, with kids off from school in District 51 for President’s Day. Around 60 children participated, along with their families.

