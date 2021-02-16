US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice

OURAY, Colo. (KKCO) - US 550, or “Million Dollar Highway” will remain closed over Red Mountain Pass through at least Tuesday night due to adverse weather conditions.

CDOT says that until further notice, travelers should use the alternate north-south route of CO Hwy 145, via Telluride.

Adverse weather conditions including high winds, blowing snow, low visibility, and high accumulations of snow, have made avalanche mitigation operations impossible to perform, according to CDOT.

CDOT says that crews reported more than 18 inches of fallen snow just in the first few hours on Tuesday.

For safety, maintenance personnel have been forced to vacate the pass. Additionally, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a High Avalanche Warning for the Northern San Juan Mountains.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Southbound traffic, from Ridgway and Montrose, will be stopped just south of Ouray at MP 92.



Northbound traffic, from Durango, will be stopped just north of Silverton at MP 71.



There is no estimated time of opening the highway.



Travelers are advised to use the alternate north-south route of CO Highway 145 via Telluride, until further notice.



