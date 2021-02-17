Advertisement

AARP offering tax preparation help

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although it was delayed for a bit, tax season is here and AARP is available to help.

The organization is there to help people who are ready to file. You can take all the necessary forms and your ID to Wells Fargo on North Avenue and Downtown on Main Street. The AARP will be making their help available until April 15. You’ll need your last year’s documents, picture ID, and social security number.

“We’re all really happy back doing returns. It’s been a long time a long wait for this to happen so we are pleased and we ask people to be patient,” says Gladys Kelher.

You can go to Wells Fargo on Main Street Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

And Wells Fargo on North Avenue from 9 to 11 and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 12:30 and Saturday from 9 to 11. They are not taking appointments and it’s first come first serve.

