Anonymous donor offers $1 million contribution to buy Glacier Ice Rink

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Glacier Ice Rink is on the market for two million dollars but now there’s a twist.

An anonymous donor offered a one-million-dollar contribution to anyone who buys the arena and keeps it as an ice rink. The donor hopes the offer will entice a purchaser or group of buyers to acquire it and keep it in operation. The donor tells a law firm that losing the ice rink would be detrimental to the community as well as CMU’s hockey team, beginning skaters, and others who have used the facility in the past.

We’re thrilled and just amazed that he is so generous to donate a million dollars in efforts to keep this going its heartwarming. It’s really heartwarming,” says Robbie Koos, the current owner of the rink.

The current owners of the rink know who the donor is and say he is a Grand Junction resident who has been here for quite a while, but was originally from Chicago.

