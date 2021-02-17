Advertisement

Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street

(Photo by David Jones)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday night Grand Junction police responded to a car crash near the Lakeside Apartments on 12th Street.

The crash involved a speeding car that was headed northbound, which then went air-born and crashed into the patio of a roadside apartment.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out. Their condition is unknown at this time, but we have been told the injuries were minor.

12th was closed for hours while police investigated the crash and finally opened around midnight.

Our crew on scene says that the apartment was empty at the time of the crash, and the driver was the sole person hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegiant Flight
Inaugural flight takes off from Grand Junction to Orange County, Cali.
US 550 ‘Million Dollar Highway’ closed until further notice
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn
Colorado’s U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announces resignation from office
Two men found dead in avalanches over the weekend, bringing the year’s death toll to 10
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Anonymous donor offers $1 million contribution to buy Glacier Ice Rink
Glacier Ice Rink
Glacier Ice Rink
Several schools shift boundaries
D51 adopts boundary changes
The Grand Junction Police Department reopened its lobby to the public on Tuesday
Grand Junction Police Department and Fire Department now open to public