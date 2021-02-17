Grand Junction Police Department and Fire Department now open to public

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some buildings operated by the City of Grand Junction have reopened.

The Police Department’s lobby opened to the public on Tuesday. The Grand Junction Fire Department is now open, as well.

Some court services are operating from City Hall, as of last week.

“We are working with Mesa County Public Health officials to make sure that those decisions and reopenings are safe,” says Callie berkson, Public Information Coordinator for GJPD. “That’s not only for employees and staff here at the city, but also the community as a whole.”

Masks are required at all times in city-operated buildings. If COVID-19 case numbers begin to rise, the city will consider closing these buildings again, indefinitely.

Indoor Parks and Recreation services in Grand Junction remain canceled through March.

