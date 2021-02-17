Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Effective February 17, Mesa County will transition to Level Yellow: Concern, on the state’s dial system.

The move was prompted by a continual decline of cases in the county.

Under the new level, most industries are allowed 50% capacity with social distancing measures in place. Personal gatherings under the State of Colorado’s Dial framework are considered a high-risk activity and remain limited to up to 10 people from no more than two households.

Private and personal gatherings continue to be a frequent source of transmission in Mesa County, accounting for approximately 9% of recent cases. Transmission from a family member remains the largest source of exposure with approximately 63% of known cases coming from a family member, according to case investigation data.

In early January, the State revised the Dial system, moving to one-week measures and changing the metrics to qualify for each level. Capacity restrictions at each level did not change.

In order to qualify for Level Yellow: Concern, Mesa County has demonstrated sustained declines to meet the thresholds in three key areas:

• Between 100 and 300 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in one week;

• Rate of positive tests is no more than 7.5%;

• Stable or declining hospitalizations.

The level shift comes six weeks after illness levels allowed a shift from Severe Risk: Red to High Risk: Orange.

To track case counts and other data related to disease levels in our community, visit the Mesa County Public Health COVID-19 data dashboard here.

View the differences in each level here. Full guidance by industry can be found on the Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) website.

