Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge

Grand Junction Fire Department
Grand Junction Fire Department(kkco/kjct)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A motor home caught on fire Wednesday morning around 9:15 a.m.

The home was located under the 25 Road Bridge, just off I-70B. The Grand Junction Fire Department contained the flames within minutes. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The Grand Junction Police Department also responded to the scene. One adult resident inside the home was displaced, along with their dog.

“This fire is a really good example of the community calling 9-1-1 as soon as there is an emergency,” explains Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Community Outreach Specialist for GJFD. “By doing that, it gets our resources to respond to that emergency that much faster.”

American Red Cross is helping the resident who was displaced. According to the fire department, the motor home sustained significant damage in the fire.

