Advertisement

Foster Alumni Mentors receives a nearly $21,000 donation

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local organization received a big donation today, as the Giving Club awarded a group called Foster Alumni Mentors almost $21,000 on Thursday.

Foster Alumni Mentors supports young people who have aged out of the foster care system. Their goal is to connect people who have gone through foster care with the resources they need to be successful.

We talked to the group’s founder about what this donation means to them.

“Oftentimes they feel alone, they feel forgotten, they don’t think anybody cares. Or they think they have to figure life out on their own, which isn’t a reality for them, when they have so many supports to be there to help them, guide them to get them through one of the most challenging and difficult times of their lives,” says Kimberly Raff.

The giving club is made up of more than 185 women in the Grand Junction area who select different non-profits to support throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase
Silver Thread Map
Two more stretches of Colorado roads added to the National Scenic Byways system
Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street
Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
Grand Junction Fire Department
Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge

Latest News

U.S. death toll from avalanches reaches 27
Giving Club Donation
Foster Alumni Mentors Receives Nearly $21,000 donation
Shade
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Shade’
Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase