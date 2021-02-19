Foster Alumni Mentors receives a nearly $21,000 donation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local organization received a big donation today, as the Giving Club awarded a group called Foster Alumni Mentors almost $21,000 on Thursday.

Foster Alumni Mentors supports young people who have aged out of the foster care system. Their goal is to connect people who have gone through foster care with the resources they need to be successful.

We talked to the group’s founder about what this donation means to them.

“Oftentimes they feel alone, they feel forgotten, they don’t think anybody cares. Or they think they have to figure life out on their own, which isn’t a reality for them, when they have so many supports to be there to help them, guide them to get them through one of the most challenging and difficult times of their lives,” says Kimberly Raff.

The giving club is made up of more than 185 women in the Grand Junction area who select different non-profits to support throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.