Local organization is working to improve the air quality in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local organization is introducing a new project they’re working on to try to improve air quality in the Grand Valley.

The Citizens for Clean Air presented their eighth annual state of the air report on Thursday night.

Part of the discussion was about a project on biochar. It is made from plant bioproducts like clippings and used as a soil supplement. The group has received some funding to explore options for it. They think the project could have a positive impact on the valley in the long term.

“Our goal as citizens for clean air is to keep the air clean, and ultimately this project started in an attempt to reduce some of the field burnings and trimmings burning that takes place in the valley,” says Tom Phillips with Citizens for Clean Air.

The group is looking for volunteers to help them with the project. To contact the group, you can email them at citizensforcleanairgj@gmail.com

