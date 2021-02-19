Advertisement

Out of state winter weather affecting vaccine shipments into the valley

By Calvin Corey
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The winter weather in other parts of the country is affecting vaccine shipments here on the Western Slope.

Delta County tells us they did not receive any vaccines this week, which they were expecting a shipment of 300 first doses and 300 second doses.

Traveling south on Highway 50 in Montrose County, they tell us they are waiting on one shipment, but it is still within the normal delivery time frame.

Mesa County Public Health is expecting to hear more about any possible impacts on their expected doses later Friday or this weekend. They do tell us that Mako Lab, which processes the county’s COVID tests, did not get some samples this week because of weather.

We’re told the company is working with FedEx to make sure they get those samples and that they’re tested within the necessary time frame.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities attempting to locate two passengers involved in high-speed chase
Silver Thread Map
Two more stretches of Colorado roads added to the National Scenic Byways system
Car crashes into apartment patio on 12th Street
Mesa County to transition into Level Yellow: Concern
Grand Junction Fire Department
Motor home catches fire under 25 Road Bridge

Latest News

Photo of Biochar
Local organization is working to improve the air quality in the Grand Valley
Avalon Theater to host art exhibit and movie to celebrate Black History Month
U.S. death toll from avalanches reaches 27
Giving Club Donation
Foster Alumni Mentors receives a nearly $21,000 donation