Out of state winter weather affecting vaccine shipments into the valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The winter weather in other parts of the country is affecting vaccine shipments here on the Western Slope.

Delta County tells us they did not receive any vaccines this week, which they were expecting a shipment of 300 first doses and 300 second doses.

Traveling south on Highway 50 in Montrose County, they tell us they are waiting on one shipment, but it is still within the normal delivery time frame.

Mesa County Public Health is expecting to hear more about any possible impacts on their expected doses later Friday or this weekend. They do tell us that Mako Lab, which processes the county’s COVID tests, did not get some samples this week because of weather.

We’re told the company is working with FedEx to make sure they get those samples and that they’re tested within the necessary time frame.

