U.S. death toll from avalanches reaches 27

DENVER (AP) - The latest victims of a deadly avalanche season in the Rocky Mountain region include a snowmobiler who was buried by a snow slide in northern Colorado and another snowmobiler who died in an avalanche in western Wyoming.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says rescuers recovered the body of a man on Wednesday near Ruby Mountain in Jackson County, a day after he was buried at high altitude.

A 56-year-old Michigan man died after an avalanche swept eight snowmobilers downslope near the Wyoming town of Alpine.

At least 27 people have been killed in avalanches in the United States this winter.

